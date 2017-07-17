AC Milan’s Bonucci launches new hashtag

New AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is keen to make his mark with the Rossoneri after launching a new hashtag via his social media account.

The former Juventus man made a shock €42 million move to the Diavolo last week, bringing an end to his seven year association with the Turin giants.

Bonucci is raring to get to work with his new club, launching the #hungrierthanever tag on his social media profiles at 19:19:19 – the number he is expected to wear – on Monday.

