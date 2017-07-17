AC Milan’s De Sciglio nears Juventus switch
Juventus and AC Milan are set to complete another transfer as Mattia De Sciglio will join the Bianconeri.
The two clubs made headlines last week when Leonardo Bonucci completed a shock €42 million move to the Rossoneri.
Reports initially speculated that De Sciglio would be included in the deal, and while they proved false, La Gazzetta dello Sport states the full-back will join the Bianconeri in a separate deal.
It’s believed the transfer will cost Juve €12m and allows the full-back to reunite with Massimiliano Allegri, who coached the 24-year-old at Milan from 2011 to 2014.
Last season De Sciglio featured in 27 matches for the Rossoneri.
