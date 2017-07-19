After a summer of big spending, here’s how AC Milan could line up next season?

It has been a summer of all change for AC Milan. Gone are the days of desperate loan signings and free transfers, the Rossoneri are surely back in European contention once again following a spending spree that has exceeded €200 million.

The success of Milan’s transfer window forays seems to be encapsulated with the recruitment of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus for €42m, but beyond the wholesale changes there have been even greater victories in keeping star players. The drama surrounding the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a miraculous U-turn as the 18 year-old put pen to paper on a new deal, as well as concrete refusals when presented with offers for Suso and Alessio Romagnoli; players the management see as integral members of the team.

This long-overdue solidarity in current players and the financial muscle to assemble a team comparable with Europe’s elite has created the perfect conditions for coach Vincenzo Montella. The former Roma striker offered eye-catching football in his early years coaching Catania, Fiorentina and Sampdoria, before replacing Cristian Brocchi as Milan head coach last summer and guiding the team to their first trophy since 2011: defeating Juventus on penalties in the Supercoppa Italiana. While he has predominantly utilised a four-man defence in his short time with the Rossoneri, he has experimented with a variety of formations during his coaching career.

Despite the obvious benefits of coaching players of exceptional quality and tactical nous, Montella will be under pressure to find a winning formula and quickly. While a number of positions require very little thought, such as the inclusion of newly-appointed captain Bonucci, other areas of the pitch won’t be as simple to address.

As impressive a signing Bonucci was, the addition of the 30-year-old does force Montella to reconsider his formation. Bonucci, alongside Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini, was an integral part of the greatest defensive unit in modern football, operating most effectively in the middle of the two where he could play out from the back.

The shape of the new Milan defence may be uncertain, but what is certain is who will be between the sticks. With just Marco Storari, brother Antonio Donnarumma and potentially Gabriel as alternatives, ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma will be the commanding force in the Milan goal. With a bumper new contract and a rumoured buyout clause of €100m the Italian has a lot to prove. His sensational start to his career at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza may have had it’s share of spectacular saves, but the teenager was no stranger to the odd mistake and will need to live up to his eye-watering salary.

Ahead of him lies uncertainty. The mass majority of Milan’s spending this summer has involved defensive reinforcements, including Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal, Riccardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg, Andrea Conti from Atalanta and, of course, Bonucci. A formation that would potentially get the best out of the new recruits and strike a chord with the modern application of full-backs is 3-5-2. Both Conti and Rodriguez would operate as wing-backs akin to the system used by Antonio Conte for Juventus, Chelsea and the Italian national team.

Montella gained attention for his application of wing-backs at Fiorentina, launching the careers of both Marcos Alonso and Juan Cuadrado in the process. However, the Rossoneri can ill afford a start to the Serie A season with defensive uncertainty. Remaining with the conventional system of two centre-back and two full-backs would likely see either Romagnoli or Musacchio drop to the bench. Ignazio Abate and Luca Antonelli would likely reprise their roles as worthy stand-ins should they be called on. Either system requires Montella to come to a compromise: sacrificing defensive solidity for attacking options or vive versa.

The midfield offers greater certainty than the defence, yet there is a need to strike the right balance between defence and attack. The recent arrival of Lucas Biglia from Lazio gives Montella a midfield trio of the Argentine, Hakan Calhanoglu and Franck Kessie that appears to offer this balance. The experienced Biglia has demonstrated his excellent work ethic and eye for a pass in the Italian capital, Calhanoglu excels from dead-ball situations and in the attacking third while Kessie is tenacious in winning the ball back and brings the physicality all great sides need.

Variations to this midfield-three could see Giacomo Bonaventura or Riccardo Montolivo stake their own claims to a starting birth, with Manuel Locatelli likely to lose out altogether after an impressive first season at the San Siro. Should Montella seek to include wide players in his midfield then Suso and Bonaventura could benefit, both of whom have performed solidly and should expect their displays to be rewarded. The likes of Jose Mauri and Jose Sosa aren’t likely to feature in this new-look Milan side, but the arrival of Renato Sanches or other midfield players worthy of first team football could offer competition.

The attack appears strangely depleted, with the addition of a star striker all that is missing in a near-perfect summer spending for the Rossoneri. Portuguese striker Andre Silva will likely lead the line following his €38m move from Porto, replacing Carlos Bacca who looks set to move on this summer. Fabio Borini offers support from the bench but isn’t expected to feature to heavily. Gianluca Lapadula appears to be on his way as does M’Biaye Niang, leaving the club with limited options in up front.

A front three consisting of one striker and two wingers offers Suso and Bonaventura a chance to feature prominently in attack, but Montella will be hoping the management can offer him viable alternatives. Recent reports have the club linked with the likes of Andrea Belotti, Alvaro Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, all of whom would greatly improve the club’s chances of challenging for the Serie A title this season. Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic is another option the club are still considering, but speculation surrounding the club suggests the ownership wish to make a real statement of intent with the purchase of a world-class forward.

With the final addition of a star striker the formation at Milan could take the form of a compelling 3-5-2, but the feeling is further additions would be needed if Montella had desires on a wider front-line. With the resources available to the club this wouldn’t come to any great surprise, but ideally business will be concluded in time for the beginning of club’s European campaign. Star-studded ‘il Diavolo’ may have become, a lot is riding on Montella to create a formations that works.