Ancelotti keeping hold of Inter target

Inter’s top midfield target looks to be Arturo Vidal, but Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti says the Chilean is going nowhere.

The former Juventus man has been linked with a return to Serie A, as the Nerazzurri want him to be their star in the middle of the park.

Although Inter are reportedly willing to spend €50 million for Vidal, Ancelotti has made it clear he wants to keep hold of the 30-year-old.

“There’s no chance of it,” the Italian told reporters when asked about a potential sale.

“I know there are rumours but it’s normal. Vidal will 100 percent stay with us.”

Last season Vidal netted nine goals in 41 appearances for Bayern.

