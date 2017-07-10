Arsenal goalkeeper one step closer to Juventus move

Juventus are closing in on a move that would see them land Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish international spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma, however it looks as though his career will continue in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport reports Juventus are hoping to wrap up a transfer as early as Thursday. Szczesny and the Bianconeri have already agreed on a four-year contract worth €4 million a season, however the two clubs have different valuations when it comes to the player.

Although the 27-year-old’s contract expires in 2018, Arsenal want €16 million while the Bianconeri have so far capped their bid at €8m.

However with Szczesny being left out of Arsenal’s pre-season tour, all signs seem to indicate a deal is near.

