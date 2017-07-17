Arsenal goalkeeper set for Juventus

Juventus are set to land Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal, with a medical scheduled for Tuesday.

The Polish international has been on the Bianconeri’s radar all summer, as they have tabbed him as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon once the Italian retires.

After weeks of negotiations it looks as though a fee has been agreed upon, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Juventus will pay €12 million for the Arsenal man.

The deal could be made official as soon as Tuesday morning, as the 27-year-old is expected in Turin for his medical.

Szczesny spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma, making 81 appearances in all competitions for the Lupi.

