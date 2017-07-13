Ausilio: Inter haven’t considered Manchester United bids for Perisic

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio believes Ivan Perisic will remain with the Nerazzurri despite interest from Manchester United.

The English giants have been linked with the Croatian star all summer, however they have so far failed to meet the Biscione’s €55 million asking price.

Although reports indicate Perisic is pushing for a move to Old Trafford, Ausilio was adamant Inter aren’t considering a sale.

“It’s not happening,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “He’s doing well in training with us.

“We haven’t taken into consideration anything that Manchester United have offered us.”

Last season Perisic netted 11 goals in 42 appearances for Inter.

