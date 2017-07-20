Barcelona and PSG chasing Inter midfielder

Geoffrey Kondogbia could leave Inter after his agent confirmed Barcelona and PSG are chasing his client.

The Nerazzurri signed the former Monaco man in 2015, but he has failed to live up to his €31 million price tag since then.

As a result a summer departure could be in the cards, and his brother and agent Evans Kondogbia confirmed PSG and Barcelona are in the mix.

“Almost all of the names [linked with Geoffrey] are true,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.com.

“I can exclude Valencia as there is nothing with them. I’ll repeat though that many of the clubs linked with Geoffrey are real, even PSG and Barca called us.”

However Evans made it clear his brother would be happy to remain with Inter despite the interest.

“I’d say [the chances of him staying] are high,” he added. “However it isn’t just down to us, it also depends on the club.”

Last season Kondogbia netted one goal in 24 Serie A matches.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!