Barcelona target Juventus ace as Neymar replacement

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is Barcelona’s top choice to replace Neymar should the Brazilian leave for PSG.

The French giants are reportedly on the verge of completing an incredible €222 million move for the the Blaugrana ace, leaving a big void in attack for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

However Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona are actively looking at replacements, with Dybala’s name repeatedly coming up in conversations.

The Argentine only recently renewed his contract with the Bianconeri, but it’s believed Juve would accept a bid of €120m for the forward.

Last season Dybala netted 19 goals in 48 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!