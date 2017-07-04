Bayer Leverkusen lower demands for Napoli target

Napoli’s hopes of landing Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno have been handed a boost with word the German club have lowered their demands.

The Partenopei are preparing for life after Pepe Reina, as the Spaniard’s future with the club remains uncertain.

Given the Spaniard isn’t expected to remain past the summer of 2018 when his contract expires, Napoli have been hard at work looking for a replacement.

Leno is the top target to be brought in, and Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli reports €20 million could be enough to land the German.

Reports in recent weeks had speculated a higher bid would be needed to land the 25-year-old, with these latest claims no doubt boosting Napoli’s hopes.

Leno made 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

