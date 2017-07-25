Bayern Munich starlet would welcome AC Milan switch

Following a frustrating debut season with Bayern Munich, Renato Sanches has confessed that he would be very open to joining AC Milan.

The Portugal international joined the Bavarian club from Benfica last summer for €35 million, which could rise to as high as €80m depending on performance related bonuses.

However, he was unhappy with the 25 appearances he made in all competitions under Carlo Ancelotti and has admitted that he would seriously consider a summer exit, with the Rossoneri having been linked with a move for his services.

“I’m not happy about my first year in Munich,” the 19-year-old told Bild. “Of course, I’d like to play more and that’s why I would like to move and go somewhere where I have more chance of playing.

“Milan is an interesting option. If there was a chance of it happening and the two clubs agree, I would consider it. Right now, I’m in pre-season with Bayern Munich but we’ll be back in Munich soon and I hope I can find a solution for my situation.

“I’m young and I really just want to play more. There may be more chance of that happening in Milan than Monaco.”

The Rossoneri have been very active throughout the transfer market so far and coach Vincenzo Montella is a fan of the Euro 2016 winner, having labelled him as ‘young and talented’ when discussing Sanches in the past.