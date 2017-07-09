Bayern Munich star will reject Inter due to Juventus past

Arturo Vidal will reject any opportunity to leave Bayern Munich for Inter, out of respect for former club Juventus.

The Chilean midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for the Nerazzurri, as new coach Luciano Spalletti looks to return the club to the Champions League.

However, after being ready to submit a bid of €57 million for Vidal, Inter are set to be left disappointed, according to Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

Having represented Juventus from 2011 to 2015, Vidal is unwilling to join the Bianconeri’s bitter rivals and appears set to extend his stay in the Bundesliga.

Indeed, Bayern have been impressed with his mature displays over the past season and are ready to reward him with a new contract that would run until 2021.

It would also see the 30-year-old join Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Manuel Neuer as the club’s highest earners.

Vidal scored 48 goals in 171 appearances for Juventus, and lifted the Scudetto in each of his four seasons in Turin.