Belotti drops AC Milan hint

A sneaky social media like from Torino striker Andrea Belotti may have hinted that he fancies a move to AC Milan.

The Diavolo have been Italy’s busiest side in the transfer market so far but their business isn’t finished yet as they remain in the hunt for a centre forward to add to their ranks.

Among the names who have been linked most closely with a move to the San Siro are Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Belotti.

The Torino forward has dropped a small hint that he is impressed with what Milan are doing, by dropping a like on an Instagram video from their marquee summer signing, Leonardo Bonucci.

Although the Granata hero is valued at €100m, it is unlikely that it would take Milan that much to lure him to the San Siro, with the player himself publicly admitting in the past that he was a boyhood fan of the Rossoneri.