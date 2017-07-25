Bernardeschi thanks Juventus fans after completing move

New Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi can’t wait to get started with his new team after joining from Fiorentina.

The Italian international completed a €40 million move, which could increase by as much as €5m if certain targets are met.

“I am very happy and I have to thank everyone because as soon as I landed there were a lot of people ready to welcome me,” he told JTV.

“That is why I truly want to thank everyone and put myself at the disposal of the coach [Massimiliano Allegri] and the team.”

Bernardeschi is looking forward to playing with Gianluigi Buffon, who he’s already featured with for the Italian national team.

“I’ve always said that Gigi is an example for everyone,” he added.

“He’s won the World Cup and now he will be my captain at Juventus, as well as the national team.”

Last season Bernardeschi netted 13 goals in 42 appearances for Fiorentina.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!