Biglia set for AC Milan move

Lazio captain Lucas Biglia looks set to join AC Milan on Friday for a reported fee of €17 million plus bonuses.

The midfielder has long been a target of the new look Rossoneri, but after lengthy talks, it looks as though the Argentine will finally move to the Lombardy club.

Sky Sport Italia reports a breakthrough was made on Thursday when Lazio President Claudio Lotito and Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone finally agreed terms over the phone.

It’s believed Milan will pay €17m plus €3m in bonuses – the fee the Aquile have been holding out for.

Last season Biglia netted five goals in 34 appearances for Lazio.

