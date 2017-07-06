Former star unconvinced by new look AC Milan

Zvonimir Boban has admitted that he is yet to be convinced by former club AC Milan, despite the Rossoneri’s lavish spending in the transfer market.

Milan have spent €134 million to bring in forwards Andre Silva and Fabio Borini, midfield duo Franck Kessie and Hakan Calhanoglu, as well as defenders Ricardo Rodriguez and Mateo Musacchio. Meanwhile, Andrea Conti’s move from Atalanta is thought to be imminent.

However, this has not proven to be enough to convince former midfielder Boban that the Diavolo can challenge for silverware this season.

Indeed, the current FIFA Deputy General Secretary expressed doubts about whether the Rossoneri’s acquisitions were good enough to take the club forward.

“Milan do not convince me,” Boban claimed at the FIFA Fair Play Award Ceremony on Thursday. “They haven’t got players of the highest level.

“I believe many good players have been bought, but not excellent ones. At the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza you will struggle if you are just a good player. We will see though.”

Boban lifted four Scudetti and one Champions League title with Milan between 1992 and 2001.