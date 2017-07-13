Bonucci agent admits possible Juventus departure

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci could leave the Bianconeri this summer, with his agent confirming he’s working on a move.

Sport Mediaset reported on Wednesday that AC Milan have offered Alessio Romagnoli and Mattia De Sciglio for the 30-year-old, with the Rossoneri offering the player €7 million a season.

While those claims remain unverified, Bonucci’s agent Alessandro Lucci did little to quell talk regarding his client’s possible departure from Turin.

“We’re working on a sale,” he told Sport Italia.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that while Milan and Inter would be in the mix to land the talented defender, neither of them, nor any foreign clubs, have made an offer.

It’s believed Juventus would want at least €45m for Bonucci, who’s testy relationship with coach Massimiliano Allegri could be the reason he is looking for a new challenge.

Bonucci has made 319 appearances for Juventus since joining in 2010.

