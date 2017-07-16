Bonucci and Biglia propel AC Milan to status of serious Scudetto hopefuls

Spending freely to bring the brightest talent back to the San Siro, Milan are looking to leave behind recent disappointments and, although it is still early days, they look ready to challenge for major honours again next season

By confirming the signing of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, AC Milan have sent a message to Italy and beyond that they are, at long last, on their way back to the very top.

Before this week, the summer’s biggest saga was unquestionably Gianluigi Donnarumma’s announcement that he would not renew his contract at the club, before eventually making a U-turn and penning a new deal weeks later.

Bonucci’s signing is more than just the Rossoneri reinforcing their defensive ranks with one of the world’s best defenders, but by taking one of their fierce rival’s most valuable assets, it shows that they mean business.

Champions League qualification was the aim, then the madness of this summer happened. Now, anything other than a title challenge will leave Milanisti with a feeling of serious disappointment come May.

With Lazio’s Lucas Biglia following Bonucci to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan’s latest pieces of business – even more so than their already impressive transfer activity this summer – is the clearest indication yet of their new owners’ intentions.

Biglia’s arrival is the one that completes Vincenzo Montella’s team. The Argentine will be a guaranteed starter next term and with Bonucci taking the captain’s armband, Milan have finally made Riccardo Montolivo redundant, which is a huge step forward in itself.

AC Milan, early as it is, look to have it all, and with Montella on the sidelines, they have a coach with proven ability, and, perhaps more importantly, one who has the trust of the supporters as well.

In Andre Silva, Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti, Milan have already added some of the continent’s most promising young talents, shining light into the years ahead at the San Siro.

Kessie’s name was linked with every top club in Europe. From Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in England to Juventus and Roma in Italy. The Ivorian has been one of most sought after players on the continent for the last 12 months.

Conti is another who was linked with a move overseas. Antonio Conte’s Blues were again interested, as were Borussia Dortmund, but the ex-Atalanta wing-back only had eyes for Milan.

“As soon as Milan became a possibility, it was the only place I wanted to be,” he said before sealing his San Siro switch.

Andre Silva’s statistics, meanwhile, speak for themselves. In 58 games for Porto Silva found the net 24 times and contributed with an additional 11 assists.

“When I retire, the national team will continue to be in good hands, we have a great striker in Andre Silva,” said none other than Cristiano Ronaldo in the build up to the Confederations Cup last month.

That they were able to convince these exciting young talents to join was impressive, but that they have lured Bonucci puts them on another level.

A sour situation made his stay in Turin near impossible and Juventus were clearly happy to let Bonucci leave, but for Milan to step up and bring him to the San Siro is a big deal given their turbulent seasons of late.

It will not be straightforward for so many new signings to settle and click into place immediately, but with so much quality at their disposal, it is safe to expect the Rossoneri to comfortably finish in the top four.

Milan are back. Anything other than a serious title challenge this season will be a disappointment.

Follow @ConJClancy