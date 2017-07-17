Bonucci joins band of men to feature for AC Milan, Inter and Juventus

With his controversial move from Juventus to AC Milan, Leonardo Bonucci has joined the select band of players to turn out for Italy’s traditional big three.

The 30-year-old came through Inter’s youth system before moving on to Bari due to limited opportunities and after a massively successful seven-year spell in Turin, has returned to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

However, this time it was to complete the triumvirate and add his name to the ranks of the players who have enjoyed a spell at both Milan clubs and their great rival Juventus.