Turkey star touches down ahead of AC Milan move

Hakan Calhanoglu is on the verge of becoming an AC Milan player, after the midfielder travelled to Italy to finalise his move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Turkish international is set to become the Rossoneri’s sixth signing of the summer, and touched down at Milan’s Linate airport on Sunday ahead of a medical to be carried out on Monday afternoon.

Indeed, Calhanoglu travelled to the club’s training ground at Milanello on Sunday evening, and is expected to sign a four-year contract after Milan agreed a €22 million deal with Leverkusen, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri themselves took to social media to post images of their new signing arriving at the club’s training base.

Welcome to Milan, @hakanc10!

Check out the pics from his arrival at the airport ????????

Next stop: Milanello at 5PM! — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 2, 2017

The 23-year-old is set to undergo a series of extensive physical tests having not played since receiving a four-month FIFA ban in February.

Calhanoglu had accepted a €100,000 fee from Trabzonspor after agreeing to sign for them in 2011, before ultimately opted to extend his contract with Karlsruhe. However, the ban has been served as of last month and he will be eligible to feature for Milan immediately.

A Turkish international with eight goals in 26 appearances, Calhanoglu became a fan favourite at Leverkusen after scoring 28 goals in 115 appearances for the German club.