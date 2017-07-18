Calhanoglu: Fans must be patient with AC Milan

Given the massive influx of new players at AC Milan this summer, Hakan Calhanoglu has warned that it may take time for them to gel.

The Turkey international is one of 11 new arrivals at the San Siro already during what has been a busy market for the Rossoneri under their new ownership.

However, with such a large turnover of players, the midfielder acknowledged that it may take patience from the public when assessing the Diavolo’s early form.

“I think the challenge for us is to return to the Champions League. We want that goal because we believe we are a good team and are ready to give everything this season,” he told Milan TV.

“There are many new players though and we need time. With so many new players, it takes time to grow and adjust, both on the field and in the dressing room but we will win together and lose together, on good days and bad ones.

“Every player is important and must be focused on our jobs. I’m sure that everyone is ready to give everything for this team.”

Calhanoglu joined Vincenzo Montella’s side from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €20m, which can rise by a further €4m based on performance-related bonuses.