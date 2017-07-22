Can Juventus be stopped in Serie A?

It looks to be a summer of discontent at Juventus, with dressing room bust ups and their best defender leaving. But what does this mean for the rest of Serie A?

How big of an impact will losing Leonardo Bonucci be on Juventus? What exactly caused his departure from the Allianz Stadium? And who could replace him in the Bianconeri backline?

Elsewhere, the signings of Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi ensure Juventus are fully stocked upfront. Can anyone stop them this season?

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here