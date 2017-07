Candreva plays down Chelsea link

Despite rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea, Inter winger Antonio Candreva says he’s happy to remain with the Milan giants.

Blues manager Antonio Conte has always been a big fan of the 30-year-old, so much so that a failed bid was reportedly made back in January.

Reports have once again emerged linking Candreva with a move to the London club, but the Azzurri international is happy to remain with Inter.

“It’s nice to be linked with a club of that calibre [Chelsea] but there is nothing to it,” the Italian told Tutomercatoweb.com.

“If there was an offer, the club would evaluate it. I am proud to be here and to have married this project last summer.”

Last season Candreva netted six goals in 38 Serie A appearances for Inter.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling Рas is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!