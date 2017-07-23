Candreva plays down Chelsea link

Despite rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea, Inter winger Antonio Candreva says he’s happy to remain with the Milan giants.

Blues manager Antonio Conte has always been a big fan of the 30-year-old, so much so that a failed bid was reportedly made back in January.

Reports have once again emerged linking Candreva with a move to the London club, but the Azzurri international is happy to remain with Inter.

“It’s nice to be linked with a club of that calibre [Chelsea] but there is nothing to it,” the Italian told Tutomercatoweb.com.

“If there was an offer, the club would evaluate it. I am proud to be here and to have married this project last summer.”

Last season Candreva netted six goals in 38 Serie A appearances for Inter.

