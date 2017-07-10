Cassano lands with Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona have signed Antonio Cassano after the forward passed his medical on Monday.

The Gialloblu are back in Serie A after finishing second in Serie B last season, and they have captured headlines so far with their work in the transfer window.

Verona recently signed Daniele Verde on loan from Roma and free agent Alessio Cerci, and the club continued to add to their squad by landing Cassano.

The 34-year-old last played for Sampdoria during the 2015/16 season and has been without a club since being released by the Blucerchiati in January.

