Cassano offered opportunity in music

Italian pop singer Gianni Morandi has extended an invitation to troubled star Antonio Cassano to record a song together.

The polarising striker has courted controversy as only he can this summer, announcing his intention to leave Verona before making a u-turn less than four hours later and then ultimately following through on his initial decision a week later.

However, the 35-year-old has an offer to take his mind off football after stepping away from the game once more with Morandi taking to Facebook to make the offer to ‘Fantantonio’.

“Dear Antonio, your huge talent has never been in doubt. There are those in Italy who say that nobody has ever matched your football skills,” Morandi said in an open letter to Cassano.

“You have announced your goodbye to football, which is a shame. I have an idea. I know that you love music so why don’t we make a song together? You can become captain of our team, of Italian National Singers? You can play football until you are 70.”

Marandi also tagged Cassano’s wife Carolina Marcialis in the post and given his antics in the past, few would be surprised if he did indeed turn his hand to a time in the studio.