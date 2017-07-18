Cassano performs retirement u-turn

After signalling his intent to retire from the game on Tuesday morning, Antonio Cassano has announced that he has changed his mind.

The mercurial striker was expected to confirm his surprise retirement from the game at a press conference on Tuesday, just eight days after signing for Hellas Verona.

However, the former Roma ace produced a double shock by changing his mind and instead proclaiming that he intends to honour his contract at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

“I want to discuss my decision. I spoke this morning but had a moment of weakness but my desire is to continue playing,” ‘Fantantonio’ told reporters at Primiero. “Sometimes I make bad choices but I want to win this bet.

“For the umpteenth time, I made the wrong decision this morning but I’m convinced that I’ll win this bet. I’m not going to retire. I want to continue and do good things with this team.”

Cassano, who had been without a club since January after leaving Sampdoria, also apologised to the Verona supporters for any confusion he may have caused and promised that he is fully committed to the cause.

“I want to have the last miracle of my career here,” the 35-year-old added. “I made this decision with my gut and not my head but it wasn’t a case of sensationalist bulls**t and if anyone is offended, I can only apologise.

“We must move forward together, these fans are our 13th man on the field, not the 12th. My goal is to have a great season here. I want to say sorry to the fans once again and let them know I’m ready to have a super season.

“My desire is still very strong and I have a lot to give. Despite all of the difficulties, I’m still extremely motivated. We can do great things together.”