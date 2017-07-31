Cassano rules out retirement

Despite cutting his tenure with Hellas Verona short, Antonio Cassano isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet.

The 35-year-old signed for the Gialloblu on July 10, only to immediately retire and backtrack on his decision before announcing his retirement again.

Now a free agent, Cassano is open to returning to the game.

“Life is made of choices,” he told La Stampa. “You can make one that you think is right, and then go back on it. It’s happened millions of times in the world.

“However when a footballer does it, it causes more of an uproar. If it’s Cassano, then he is crazy.

“The spark wasn’t there at Verona, I understood that right away. When I spoke to them I never said I was retiring. I challenge anyone to say that I did.”

Cassano has been linked with a move to Virtus Entella, and the forward wouldn’t rule out joining the Serie B side.

“Entella would be a great challenge, as we would try and achieve the miracle of Serie A,” he added. “I nearly joined them in February. I accepted, but I reflected on it overnight and I didn’t want to drop down to Serie B.

“However my relationship with [President Antonio] Gozzi hasn’t changed, it remains great.”

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!