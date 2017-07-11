Chelsea join AC Milan in race for Dortmund ace

AC Milan aren’t the only club chasing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as Chelsea are also in the mix for the Gabon striker.

The Italian giants have been very busy this summer, landing the likes of Franck Kessie, Matteo Musacchio, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Fabio Borini and Andre Silva.

However the Rossoneri are also looking to bring Aubameyang to Milan, though Premium Sport Italia reports Chelsea are ready to make a move for the striker.

The Blues recently lost out on Romelu Lukaku who joined rivals Manchester United, and manager Antonio Conte is desperate to bring in a big name to lead his attack.

It’s believed Chelsea would be willing to meet the €70 million price tag the Germans have placed on the 28-year-old.

Last season Aubameyang netted 40 goals in 46 matches for the German club.

