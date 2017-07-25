Chelsea refuse to give up on Juventus defender

Alex Sandro remains firmly in the attentions of Premier League champions Chelsea, with Juventus keen to keep hold of the left-back.

Antonio Conte’s men have been linked with the Brazilian throughout the summer, although their interest had appeared to have cooled somewhat of late.

However, according to both The Telegraph and the Daily Mail, Roman Abramovich is set to sanction a bumper €280 million budget for the Blues to strengthen this summer.

That means they would be open to renewing their assault on Sandro, who Bianconeri directors Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are determined not to sell the player.

With a potential offer of €67m being touted given Conte’s insistence on bringing in the ex-Porto ace, that would give Juventus serious food for thought.

The 26-year-old moved to Turin from Portugal in the summer of 2015 for a fee which was just shy of €30m.