Former Fiorentina goalkeeper takes one last jab at fans

Ciprian Tatarusanu may have only completed his move to Nantes on Thursday, but the Romanian couldn’t help but have one last go at Fiorentina fans.

The goalkeeper ended his three-year stay with the Viola, opting to join Claudio Ranieri at the Ligue 1 outfit after Stefano Pioli made it clear Marco Sportiello would be the No.1 at the Gigliati.

While it remains to be seen how Tatarusanu’s time with Nantes will work out, the Romanian clearly hopes his new fans will have an easier time pronouncing his name compared to Fiorentina supporters.

Allez Nantes! E spero che i tifosi viola riuscissero a pronunciare finalmente il mio nome???????????? A post shared by Tatarusanu Ciprian (@ctatarusanu) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

“Allez Nantes!,”he wrote on his Instagram account. “And I hope that Viola fans will finally be able to pronounce my name.”

Last season Tatarusanu featured in 44 matches for Fiorentina.

