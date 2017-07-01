Luigi Di Biagio failed Italy’s young stars at European Under-21 Championship

The Azzurrini were knocked-out by La Rojita from the U-21 Euros and it was another disappointing campaign for Italian tactician Luigi Di Biagio after his team failed to qualify from the group stage in 2015

Italy were eliminated from the 2017 European Under-21 Championship after they were defeated by Spain in the semi-finals and the blame must lay with Coach Luigi Di Biagio.

Calcio fans and pundits are often quick to criticise coaches but in this case it is fair to say that the Azzurrini tactician was at fault for his team’s inability to reach the final.

This is a talented generation of Italian players and the 46-year-old failed to utilise them to the best of their abilities. Since he replaced Devis Mangia in 2013, the team has been underwhelming.

Throughout his spell, Di Biagio’s lack of tactical nous was evident and the quality of his players as well as a bit of luck helped the Azzurrini reach the Euro U-21 semi-finals. His tactical flaws were exposed in the 3-1 defeat against Spain on Tuesday evening.

Italy lined-up in a compact 4-4-2 formation but they only pressed in spells of the game. Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez netted a hat-trick for the Spaniards and he scored at moments when the Azzurrini lost their shape, particular when the defensive and midfield lines were too far apart.

In addition to the Italian system failing, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma did not react quick enough for the goals. He has struggled throughout the tournament so it is possible that the transfer speculation concerning his future with the Rossoneri might have impacted on his form.

Defensively Daniele Rugani did not live up to his potential and he was not able to close down any space in front of Saul. Andrea Conti was excellent throughout the U-21 Euros with his speed and runs from defence but he was ruled out for the semi-finals due to suspension.

Federico Bernardeschi and Andrea Petagna struggled to function as a forward pairing against Spain and did not show enough spark up front. The Fiorentina winger provided flashes of brilliance but his decision-making could have been better, especially knowing when to pass or shoot.

Petagna in particular was disappointing throughout the tournament. His running and hold-up play has been fundamental at club level for Atalanta but he has not made the same impact on the international stage. His play slowed things down too often and he required multiple touches to control the ball.

During the tournament, Di Biagio regularly used three box-to-box midfielders simultaneously. Captain Marco Benassi was not very influential, and Roberto Gagliardini struggled to dictate the play and his campaign ended on a sour note after being sent-off against the Spaniards.

Lorenzo Pellegrini was the clear stand-out in midfield though with his all-round play and he scored one of the goals of the tournament with his bicycle kick against Denmark. AC Milan starlet Manuel Locatelli was used sporadically and perhaps Di Biagio should have used him more to add more diversity and direction in the Azzurrini midfield.

Some of the squad members have been under Di Biagio’s tutelage since 2013 and he struggled to make the players replicate their club form at international level. It seemed that the Azzurrini were going to follow the steps of senior Italian teams of yesteryear and do well in the later stages of the Euros but things did not turn out that way.

The FIGC are looking for replacements now and the candidates Paolo Vanoli and Alberigo Evani have performed well with Italy’s other youth teams.

This group of Under-21 players are still capable of having great senior careers with Italy but Di Biagio showed have prepared these starlets for tournament football better than he did.