Donnarumma agrees to new AC Milan deal

AC Milan are set to tie contract rebel Gianluigi Donnarumma down to a new deal which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2021.

The teenager was expected to leave the club within the next 12 months after agent Mino Raiola announced that he would not renew his current contract, which is set to expire next summer.

However, after a great deal of controversy, an agreement has been reached between both parties for the goalkeeper to pen a new four-year contract worth €6 million net per season.

Those wages will make Donnarumma the highest paid 18-year-old in the history of world football and although he is currently on holiday in Ibiza with his girlfriend Alessia, he had signalled his intent to remain at the San Siro for some time.

There is also a minimum fee release clause in the contract, which the club had originally pushed to be a five-year deal, with the Italy international’s price tag being set at €100m should the club finish in the top four or €50m if they finish outside of the Champions League positions.

Raiola will also receive the standard agent’s fee for his part in the process and will receive no bonuses, with the announcement expected to be made official when the player returns from his summer break.