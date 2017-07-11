Donnarumma pens new AC Milan deal

AC Milan have announced that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

After talks over a new deal, with his old one set to expire at the end of the coming campaign, broke down in June, his agent Mino Raiola announced the player’s intention to depart.

However, that has failed to materialise and after a u-turn from the player, he has committed his future to the Rossoneri by putting pen to paper on a contract extension.

“AC Milan and Gigio Donnarumma have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract through to 2021,” read a Milan statement.

The teenager’s new contract also includes a considerable wage hike, in addition to a hefty release clause, with Donnarumma now set to earn €6 million per season at the San Siro.

His new deal was signed at Casa Milan on Tuesday evening at a meeting which included Marco Fassone, Massimiliano Mirabelli, Donnarumma’s brother Antonio, his father Alfonso and Enzo Raiola.