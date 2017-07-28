Fassone: AC Milan in better shape than Roma

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has hit back at Roma President James Pallotta, stating the Rossoneri are in better financial shape than the Lupi.

The Giallorossi boss isn’t a fan of the Diavolo’s recent spending spree after telling Sirius XM FC that he had doubts over the recent takeover by Li Yonghong and how much money they have spent on transfers this summer.

However Fassone has made it clear Milan are operating well within their parameters, while Roma have debt levels that prevents them from working in similar fashion.

“I don’t know how Pallotta thinks our salaries will soon be equal to our revenues,” he stated on Milan’s Facebook page.

“Our plan counts on a 50-60 percent threshold on revenues, and we started from a low threshold because we inherited a squad with salaries that were well below a competitive rate.

“Aside from that, our debt stands at €120 million, which is much better than Roma’s who, being on the stock exchange, have the misfortune of their balance sheet being made public.

“I don’t want to comment on them but everyone can see the level of debt they have…”

The new Milan squad got off to a winning start on Thursday as they claimed a 1-0 win over Craiova in their Europa League Third Qualifying Round First Leg.

