Fassone: Raiola holding up Donnarumma’s AC Milan deal

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone believes the Rossoneri are close to a deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma, but not with agent Mino Raiola.

Reports on Monday suggested the two parties had agreed on a new contract that would see the 18-year-old net €6 million a season.

However Fassone made it clear that Raiola is holding up talks, which many have speculated is due to the high release clauses.

“I anticipated that Milan’s doors would reopen should Gigio reconsider his decision,” he told Corriere della Sera.

“He did reconsider and I get the feeling we are close to a deal with the player and his family, even if we don’t want to resort to any other types of compromises.

“However these decisions are never taken by players alone. There are agents, and in this case there is one that is very good, who has his ideas and convictions which aren’t in line with ours, so I don’t know what the final decision will be.”

There are suggestions Raiola and the Donnarumma family are at odds over the current contract situation, but Fassone clarified that he is only speaking with the agent at this time.

“Until someone tells me otherwise, I do my negotiating with Mino,” he stated.

“I speak with him several times a day. I think that an agreement with the player and family is close, while the other side is more complicated.”

Donnarumma featured in all 38 Serie A games for Milan last season.

