Fiorentina midfielder agrees Inter terms

Inter are expected to welcome Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino to the fold in the coming days after agreeing personal terms with the Uruguayan.

The Nerazzurri have agreed to pay the 25-year-old’s release clause of €24 million – via two payments of €12m – but the missing piece was a contract between the two parties.

That looks to have been resolved according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who are reporting Vecino has agreed to a four-year contract worth €3m a season.

Vecino’s exit from Fiorentina was expected after being left out of the Viola squad for Saturday’s match against Sporting Clube, and it’s believed he will have his Inter medical in Milan on Monday.

Last season the Uruguayan netted three goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina.

