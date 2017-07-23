Fiorentina midfielder set for Inter move

Inter look set to wrap up a deal for Fiorentina Matias Vecino as early as Monday.

The Uruguayan has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri, who will pay the €24 million release clause in the player’s contract.

Premium Sport reports Vecino wasn’t present for the end of Fiorentina’s training camp on Sunday, as he is expected to take his medical in Milan on Monday morning.

Last season Vecino netted two goals in 28 appearances for Fiorentina, with both goals coming in a 5-4 win over Inter on April 22.

