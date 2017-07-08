Fiorentina reveal Valero to Inter

Borja Valero is set to join Inter after Fiorentina President Mario Cognigni confirmed the deal.

New Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti is a big fan of the Spaniard, who tweeted he would be departing the Viola on Friday.

While a deal has yet to be made official, Cognini admitted that Valero would be joining Inter in the coming days.

“Has Borja Valero been sold to Inter? Yes, yes,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport outside Fiorentina’s training complex.

“He made a statement, everything is clear.”

It’s believed Inter will pay Fiorentina €7 million for the former Villarreal man.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!