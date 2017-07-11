Galatasaray ready to swoop for Juventus stalwart

Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has emerged as a transfer target of Turkish club Galatasaray, who are ready to make a move for him.

The Switzerland international appears set to call time on his six-year stint at the Allianz Stadium, with French club Nice thought to be keen on his services.

However, Galatasaray, coached by former Juventus defender Igor Tudor, are determined to land Lichtsteiner and would be willing to part with €4.5 million to secure a deal, according to Turkish outlet Aslan Arenasi.

Galatasaray are undergoing a rebuilding of their squad after a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig last season, in which they finished 13 points behind rivals and eventual champions Besiktas.

Despite the Istanbul club’s interest, it is believed that the 33-year-old would favour a move to Nice, which would signal a return to French football after a previous spell with Lille.

Lichtsteiner joined Juventus from Lazio in 2011, and has gone on to make 220 appearances for the Bianconeri, as well as lifted the Scudetto in each of his six seasons in Turin.