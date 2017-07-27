Genoa midfielder holding out for Liverpool move

Torino are keen to land Genoa’s Diego Laxalt, but it appears the Uruguayan is holding out for a move to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old is a wanted man, with West Ham United having already seen a bid turned down by the Grifone.

Sport Italia reports Torino are the latest side to try their luck in trying to land Laxalt, but it appears the 24-year-old has his sights set on an even bigger move.

It’s believed the former Bologna man is hoping for a call from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, as reports indicate the German is a big fan of the dynamic midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds make a bid for the 24-year-old given they remain intent on landing Leipzig’s Naby Keita.

Last season Laxalt netted one goal in 39 appearances for Genoa.

