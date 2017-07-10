Hakan Calhanoglu: The latest in a long line of AC Milan free-kick specialists

A man accustomed to finding the back of the net from over 40 yards, the Turkey international will find AC Milan fans have been spoiled over the years with many a talented free-kick taker

Regardless of what lies ahead, nobody can doubt the intent or optimism surrounding AC Milan at present. The club have been uncharacteristically assertive in their transfer dealings, with bold signings in midfielder Franck Kessie and striker Andre Silva to name just two. But it is arguably their sixth summer signing that has been greeted with the greatest amount of attention.

Arriving from Bayer Leverkusen with a reputation from dead-ball situations, Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu represents the latest in a rich history of free-kick specialists at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

In truth, there is certainly more to Calhanoglu’s game then just scoring from free-kicks. The 23 year-old can be devastating ghosting into the final third, capable of finding the net from distance or feeding in a teammate to score. While his goal-scoring record in Germany was certainly impressive, his assist record was just as consistent suggesting he’s a well-rounded midfielder.

As he joins a side growing in potential, there are some who will have to relinquish the ball from set-pieces, among those is Giacomo Bonaventura.

The former Atalanta man has been the star man for the Rossoneri since his arrival in 2014. His diminutive stature and perceived lacking in quality have allowed Bonaventura to dominate on the field in a team desperately lacking cutting-edge. In all, he has found the back of the net on three occasions from set-pieces for Milan, including a wonderful curling effort against Crotone in the Coppa Italia. While his place in the squad is likely to remain secure, he is expected to surrender free-kick duties to Calhanoglu.

Bonaventura isn’t likely to be only player to lose out on free-kick opportunities. Suso ended the 2016-17 Serie A season with a delightful goal against Palermo; making a real claim to dead-ball situations that favour a left-footed player.

Jose Sosa, although a summer departure beckons, showed he was more than capable with five goals from free-kicks during his time with Besiktas. Keisuke Honda, renowned for his precision and consistency in scoring from free-kicks with CSKA Moscow and the Japanese national team, has been released after chalking up just three free-kick goals during his uneventful spell with the Rossoneri.

True, none of the aforementioned have set the world alight with their brilliance from set pieces, but the pitch at the San Siro has seen legends come and go and among them is Andrea Pirlo.

The former Italian international redefined the importance of free-kick specialism in the game, scoring from any distance with remarkable ease and offering something that opposition goalkeepers couldn’t stop. Even those who preceded Pirlo understood the value of a player who could change the result with a single kick. Gianni Rivera, widely considered to be the greatest player to don the red and black jersey, demonstrated an exceptional accuracy from set pieces.

Rui Costa may have lost out to Pirlo in the battle for midfield supremacy, but he could rival the Italian with his proficiency from free-kicks.

Both Ronaldinho and David Beckham, both famed for possessing wonderful individual technique from set pieces, stood poised and ready alongside Pirlo over a free-kick; an image that has become synonymous among Milanisti for encapsulating their club’s prestige. Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes a habit of scoring wherever he goes, which was certainly the case during his time with Milan, however, the Swede didn’t limit himself to goal-mouth poaching and chipped in with three goals from free-kicks.

Clarence Seedorf, one of the most successful players in the Champions League era, was frighteningly good from set pieces, demonstrating an ability to combine both finesse and power to good effect. Mario Balotelli enjoyed one of few positive spells in his career at Milan, scoring an impressive six free-kicks in his brief time at the San Siro.

The history of Milan is littered with geniuses from dead-ball situations, and in Calhanoglu, that fact seems set to continue. With his ten conversions from free-kicks for Bayer Leverkusen alone, Calhanoglu will certainly have fans on the edge of their seats.