Hamsik has high praise for current Napoli side

Napoli’s present squad is the best that captain Marek Hamsik has played for at the club, the midfielder has insisted.

The Slovakian is now celebrating a decade at the Stadio San Paolo, having joined them in 2007 from Brescia for a fee of under €6 million.

So far, the Scudetto has continued to elude him during his time at the club but that is something that Hamsik believes could soon change, given the strength of their current team.

“As I said last year, I think that this Napoli team is the strongest that I have played for at the club,” he told reporters at Dimaro. “The most pleasing thing for me is the great football we are playing.

“That style of beautiful football is part of our DNA. We like to play an offensive game, that’s part of our philosophy. [Maurizio] Sarri is the first one to push his belief that we can win the Scudetto and we know we can do it. We’re capable of an extraordinary season.”

The Partenopei haven’t won the Serie A title since the 1989/90 campaign, finishing five points off eventual champions Juventus last time out.