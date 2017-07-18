Has Leonardo Bonucci made AC Milan title contenders?

Leonardo Bonucci shocked the Serie A by signing with AC Milan, adding to what has already been a record-breaking summer spending spree.

With the Italian defender, and now Lucas Biglia joining the squad, can Vincenzo Montella lead the Rossoneri to title challenge?

In the latest from FIFtv, Dov Schiavone and Nicholas Carroll discuss the new-look team and their chances in Serie A.

