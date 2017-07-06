Inter accept Trabzonspor bid for Medel

Gary Medel could soon land with Trabzonspor as Inter have accepted a bid from the Turkish club.

New Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti has made it clear the Chilean isn’t part of his plans, and an exit seems all but certain this summer.

Former club Boca Juniors are in the mix to land Medel, but Trabzonspor President Muharrem Usta revealed his club have already had a bid for the midfielder accepted.

“We have an agreement with the Nerazzurri for Medel,” he told Sportx. “We only started talking with the player today [Wednesday] as we couldn’t do so previously because he was at the Confederations Cup.

“Along with us, the player has two other options.”

Last season Medel made 31 appearances in all competitions for Inter.

