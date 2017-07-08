Inter beat Juventus in race for Boca Juniors starlet
Despite serious competition from Juventus, Inter look to have landed Boca Juniors starlet Facundo Colidio.
Recent reports indicated the Bianconeri were close to landing the 17-year-old for €9 million.
However all of that has changed after a meeting between Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti and Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici according to Radio Close Continental.
It’s believed the Nerazzurri have landed the starlet for €7m, though it’s possible talks may have been eased by Gary Medel’s possible return to the Xeneizes.
