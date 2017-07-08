Inter beat Juventus in race for Boca Juniors starlet

Despite serious competition from Juventus, Inter look to have landed Boca Juniors starlet Facundo Colidio.

Recent reports indicated the Bianconeri were close to landing the 17-year-old for €9 million.

However all of that has changed after a meeting between Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti and Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici according to Radio Close Continental.

It’s believed the Nerazzurri have landed the starlet for €7m, though it’s possible talks may have been eased by Gary Medel’s possible return to the Xeneizes.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!