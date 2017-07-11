Inter complete signing of Fiorentina midfielder

Borja Valero has finalised his move from Fiorentina to Inter, signing a three-year contract with the Milan club.

Following a public disagreement with the Viola, where the Spaniard was a popular figure throughout his time at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, he has opted to move on.

“Borja Valero is officially an Inter player following the completion of all contractual formalities and he has penned a three-year deal with the club,” read a Nerazzurri statement to announce the deal.

Fiorentina have reportedly received a fee in the region of €5.5 million for the former Villarreal man’s services, which could rise to €7m based on various performance related bonuses.

The 32-year-old met with Gigliati director Pantaleo Corvino last week in order to discuss the terms of his departure from the Tuscan club, who have wished him well for the future.

Throughout his time in Florence, Valero made 212 appearances and scored 12 times, while also contributing 38 assists.