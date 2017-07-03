Inter dreaming of Bayern Munich star

Arturo Vidal tops Inter’s wishlist for a new midfielder this summer, though Radja Nainggolan and Naby Keita are targets as well.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly set aside €60 million in order to strengthen the middle of the park for new coach Luciano Spalletti, with their search focusing on three names in particular.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Vidal, Nainggolan and Keita are the men being looked at.

A move to Inter would signal a return to Serie A for the Bayern Munich ace, though it remains to be seen whether the German side will let go of the Chilean, who’s contract expires in 2019.

The Nerazzurri are hoping the recent addition of Corentin Tolisso will open the door for an exit, though there are no guarantees that will take place.

Roma’s Nainggolan has been linked with a reunion with Spalletti for several weeks now, and with contract talks with the Lupi stalling, Inter are ready to pounce should the opportunity arise.

Last on the list is Keita of Leipzig, who the German club value at €60-65m, though the Nerazzurri are looking to lower those demands before getting into serious discussions.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!