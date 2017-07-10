Inter favourites in race to land Real Sociedad star

Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez is wanted by both Inter and Juventus, with the Nerazzurri favourites to land his signature.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with the Txuriurdin, however his €30 million release clause makes him an enticing transfer target.

Premium Sport reports both Inter and Juventus are in the mix to land Martinez, with the Nerazzurri holding the slight advantage.

It’s believed the Milan giants will try to lower the fee needed to sign the defender before continuing with negotiations, as they are also in talks to land Toulouse’s Issa Diop.

Last season Martinez netted four goals in 40 appearances.

