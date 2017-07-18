Inter ready to pay release clause to secure Fiorentina star

Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino is closing in on a switch to Inter, with the Nerazzurri willing to match the release clause in his contract.

Uruguayan international Vecino has been identified as a key target for new Inter coach Luciano Spalletti, who had also shown an interest whilst in the dugout at former club Roma.

The tactician is determined to reinforce his midfield and is keen to reunite Vecino with Borja Valero, who left the Viola for Inter last week.

Nerazzuri Sporting Director Walter Sabatini has spent the past week negotiating with Vecino’s agent Alessandro Lucci, and will meet the €24 million release clause to secure the transfer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Vecino arrived at the Gigliati from Nacional in 2013, and scored four goals in 40 appearances last season as Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A.

The 25-year-old has 13 international caps to his name, and represented Uruguay at the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the USA.