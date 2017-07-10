Inter increase offer for Dalbert

Nice’s Dalbert remains a top target for Inter, as the Nerazzurri have reportedly increased their bid to land the Brazilian.

The 23-year-old is keen to join the Italian giants, however the two sides have been unable to find common ground when it comes to talks.

Sky Sport Italia reports Inter have increased their offer for Dalbert, putting €15 million plus €5m in bonuses on the table.

It remain to be seen how Nice will respond, as so far the French club has made it clear they want nothing less than the €30m release clause in Dalbert’s contract.

Last season the full-back featured in 38 matches.

